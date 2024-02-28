Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 936,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Mativ worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 116.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 43,287 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Mativ by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mativ by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,659,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Mativ by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Stock Up 4.1 %

MATV stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.47.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s payout ratio is -7.07%.

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.