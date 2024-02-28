Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 50,147 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Everi worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 8.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $963.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

