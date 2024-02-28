Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,009 Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.79% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UIVM opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.