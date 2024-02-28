Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 16,060 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $1,624,629.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares in the company, valued at $28,209,781.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $69,391.80.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76.
Impinj Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PI opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
