Christopher Patusky Sells 1,680 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $226.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

