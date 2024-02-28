Christopher Patusky Sells 1,680 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $226.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.52.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
