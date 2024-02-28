Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 944.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

CTAS opened at $628.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $603.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

