Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of SunPower worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $575.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.76.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

