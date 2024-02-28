Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

