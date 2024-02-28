Citigroup Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average is $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $207.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

