Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,382 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 17.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $133.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Equities research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

