Citigroup Inc. Sells 32,013 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFG. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.11.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

