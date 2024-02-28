Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.00. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.