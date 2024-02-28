CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Chairman S. Matthew Schultz Sells 322,400 Shares of Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CleanSpark Stock Up 2.7 %

CLSK stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

