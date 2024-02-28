CleanTech Alpha (OTCMKTS:GERS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.01. CleanTech Alpha shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 30,027 shares changing hands.
CleanTech Alpha Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
CleanTech Alpha Company Profile
CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.
