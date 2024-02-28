Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

CCO opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $1,945,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.