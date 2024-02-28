Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $16.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

