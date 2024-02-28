Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.24.

CCEP stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

