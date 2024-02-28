Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $183.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

