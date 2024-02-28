Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Sells $219,594.98 in Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.