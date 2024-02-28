Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Sells $498,157.92 in Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 87.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

