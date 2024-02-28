Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $215,000 Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $396.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

