Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $258,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $561.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $535,008.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

