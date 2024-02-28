Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 164.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $3,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 29.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 314,486 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 31.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 47.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $554.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

