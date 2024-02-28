Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,643 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Clearfield worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $449.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

