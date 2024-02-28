Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Jamf worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jamf by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Jamf by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAMF. Barclays cut shares of Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

