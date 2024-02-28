Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.21 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC grew its position in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

