Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,478,000 after purchasing an additional 594,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

