Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Semtech worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 647,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

