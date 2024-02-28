Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,528 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of MiMedx Group worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $977.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 1.36. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82.

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.