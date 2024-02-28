Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 132,033 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,033 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.89. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $189.83.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

