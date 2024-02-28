Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INSP opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.76. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

