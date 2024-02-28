Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

