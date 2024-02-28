Covestor Ltd Acquires 449 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 184.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

