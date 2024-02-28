Covestor Ltd Acquires 449 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 184.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
Valaris Price Performance
Valaris stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Valaris Company Profile
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
