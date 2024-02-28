Covestor Ltd Has $55,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

