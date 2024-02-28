Covestor Ltd Purchases 415 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in RPM International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 1,001.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,506,000 after acquiring an additional 602,970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after buying an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

