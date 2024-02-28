Critical Survey: Nextracker (NXT) versus Its Competitors

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nextracker to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextracker and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion $1.14 million 32.22 Nextracker Competitors $5.17 billion $409.01 million 20.08

Nextracker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker. Nextracker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 2 22 0 2.92 Nextracker Competitors 76 625 712 22 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nextracker and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nextracker currently has a consensus price target of $53.78, suggesting a potential downside of 10.75%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Nextracker’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextracker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker 4.48% -5.98% 10.11% Nextracker Competitors -208.82% -20.33% -13.25%

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

