Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.63

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $17.71. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 22,029 shares changing hands.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
