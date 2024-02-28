Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.63

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRTGet Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $17.71. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 22,029 shares changing hands.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $780,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

