Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.63

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $17.71. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 22,029 shares changing hands.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $780,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

