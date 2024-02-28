Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Customers Bancorp worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 174.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

