D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

