Daniel J. Leonard Purchases 1,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

