Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 38,359 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Open Lending worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,079,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,077,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,500. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

