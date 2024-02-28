Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 31,705 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 599.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 670,982 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 133,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,331 shares of company stock worth $956,289. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cars.com Trading Up 3.6 %

Cars.com stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

