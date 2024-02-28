Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 278.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,917,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 205.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.