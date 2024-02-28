Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $552,000 Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

