Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Ryerson worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ryerson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $189,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RYI stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

RYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

