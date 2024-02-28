Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

