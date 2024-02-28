Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 11,798 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAC opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

