Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 40,695 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 487,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after buying an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.