Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chase were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chase by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chase by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chase by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Chase by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

CCF opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $81.18 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

