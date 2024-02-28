David Ingram Sells 30,000 Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00.

David Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get goeasy alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00.

goeasy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$169.25 on Wednesday. goeasy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$180.10. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.23.

goeasy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSY

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.